The Federal Government has pledged that security agencies will take action against Point-of-Sale (PoS) operators who do not comply with the directive to register with the Corporate Affairs Commission by July 7, 2024.

Hussaini Magaji, the Registrar-General of the CAC, made this announcement during the formal launch of the CAC registration for agents and fintech merchants in Abuja on Wednesday, May 9, 2024.

The Registrar-General of the CAC warned that those who fail to register by the deadline would be treated as criminals.

This initiative comes after the federal government mandated the nationwide registration of PoS operators, citing the potential to reduce kidnapping and aid security agencies in apprehending recipients of ransom payments from kidnap victims.

Authorities to go against unregistered PoS operators

During the event, Hussaini reaffirmed the government's commitment to complete the implementation of the mandate by establishing a fully digitized service centre for a seamless registration.

According to Punch, Magaji emphasized that the timeline was not aimed at singling out particular groups or individuals but was genuinely intended to protect businesses.

He said:

“After the deadline, we would go after defaulters, If you have been identified as a criminal, security agents will go after you, we will go after them because some are being chased by the security agencies already.”

He detailed the advantages of registration, highlighting that it extends beyond taxation to include access to loans, legal status, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Banks, PoS losses to fraud

Although PoS machines have brought significant convenience to financial transactions in Nigeria, numerous individuals in the country have fallen prey to fraudulent activities.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System had revealed that banks and PoS operators suffered N17.67 billion in losses due to fraud in 2023.

According to the fraud report, PoS terminals contributed to 26.37% of fraud incidents in 2023. It added that there are over 1.9 million PoS terminals deployed by merchants and individuals across the country.

PoS operators move to hike charges

In related news, Legit.ng reported that some PoS agents have said that the recent mandatory enforcement of CAC registration will result in a hike in charges.

The operators frowned at the new order of the CAC and the CBN for them to register their operations.

The agents said the registration, which will require fee payments, would affect transactions, which could be passed on to the customers.

They said the order would erode the profits and discourage more people from embracing the business.

