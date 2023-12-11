Governor Siminialayi Fubara's position as Rivers state number one man is threatened

This time around, the Ijaw congress has raised an alarm alleging that Nyesom Wike and his loyalists in the Rivers Assembly have finished plans to sack Fubara from office

The group however appealed to President Tinubu to intervene on the matter so Fubara could focus on the state's assignment

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received an important message from the Ijaw National Congress (INC) over the political crisis in Rivers state.

The move to remove Fubara from office has been concluded as the Ijaw congress urged Tinubu to intervene. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Recall the political crisis in Rivers state following the impeachment plot of Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the state's assembly lawmakers.

The group called on President Tinubu to intervene in the rift between the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his successor, Governor Fubara, The Punch reported.

The Ijaw leaders urged Tinubu to stop Wike and his loyalists over their purported moves aimed at sacking Fubara as Rivers state governor.

This is as the INC condemned what it labelled as open support by security agencies of the state lawmakers loyal to Wike, whom they gave protection to hold a sitting against a subsisting court order requiring all parties to maintain the status quo and to take no official actions until further notice.

INC, in a statement signed by its president, Prof Benjamin Okaba, on Monday, December 11, said it was curious that despite previous interventions of Tinubu and other critical stakeholders, Wike was bent on ensuring the impeachment of Fubara.

“Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, we implore you once again to call Mr Wike and those Federal Government agencies and agents who are putting Rivers State at risk of anarchy, to order. Such elements are inimical to the stability of Nigeria sooner or later,” Okaba said.

