Veteran singer Tony Tetuila’s recent encounter with Burna Boy at a nightclub has made social media headlines

According to reports, the Grammy-winning musician gifted the My Car crooner over N5 million at the gathering

A video from the club went viral online and some netizens had things to say about Tony Tetuila’s reaction to the cash

Veteran singer Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye aka Tony Tetuila caused a stir online over his interaction with Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

The two musicians recently met themselves at a nightclub in Lagos and Burna reportedly gifted Tetuila over N5 million.

Fans react as Tony Tetuila meets Burna Boy. Photos: @burnaboygram, @tonytetuilaofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video that made the rounds online, Tetuila was seen on stage with several $100 bills strewn at his feet as well as many bundles of N500 notes in nylon wraps.

Another part of the video showed Tetuila speaking into the microphone and praising Burna Boy. He described the Grammy-winning musician as the giant of Africa. A briefcase filled with bundles of cash was also spotted in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the clip below:

Fans react as Burna Boy gifts Tetuila money

The video of Tony Tetuila’s reaction to meeting Burna Boy in the club as well as his cash gift raised interesting comments from fans. Read some of them below:

Soft.mfr:

“Davido no be cho cho oh show workings .”

officialdollarboss:

“Idris go don dey regret why him do interview .”

otunba2483:

“The fear of EFCC en .”

king_jaido:

“Tetuila turn hypeman when he see money.”

toptitem_property:

“I love this make sense this is paying respect burna nice .”

orefejobabawale:

“You don hit car don jam Burna for club # all for love ❤️.”

berachahushers:

“Giant Himself .”

brainzz96:

“Why all the naira Dey in bundle! Chai efcc you do this one oh .”

tj_bavo:

“My Own 001 agba Burna.”

iamdbull:

“Hope he didn't throw it on him disrespectfully sha.”

hopzy_don:

“Odogwu for a reason.”

nyraboi211:

“Gifting money to someone who has money already.”

tuna_oba:

“Idris getting ready to go on a rant for 3 business working days.”

Burna Boy buys Rolls-Royce for Stefflon

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy allegedly bought a Rolls-Royce for his ex-lover Stefflon Don.

The female rapper had made headlines after she showed off the new whip. However, it was later alleged that Burna Boy bought the automobile.

The new whip came as a sign that the two were planning to get together again after they fell apart.

Source: Legit.ng