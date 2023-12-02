President Bola Tinubu was reported to have demanded an unsigned resignation letter from the embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was facing impeachment threat from some lawmakers over a call to declare him as the acting governor of the state.

The political crisis in the state emanated from the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a result of his prolonged illness, this led to the call from the supporters of the deputy governor to be declared an acting governor.

President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to step in to arrest the situation. All stakeholders, including Aiyedatiwa, were invited to a meeting with the president, where they were told to maintain the status quo.

Speaking on what transpired at the Abuja accord, the commissioner for information in the state, Bamidele Ademola Olatunji, disclosed in an interview on Friday, December 1, that President Tinubu made the demand while asking the lawmakers to drop the impeachment plot as well.

When asked if the deputy governor had signed the requested undated resignation letter, she said she did not know, adding that it was between him and President Tinubu.

She narrated:

He (Tinubu) nominated three people; the secretary to the state government, the party chairman and the speaker of the house to be the enforcers and to forestall further problems, he asked for the signed resignation letter of Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor, undated, in case anything untoward happens.

See video of the interview here:

Source: Legit.ng