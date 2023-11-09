The Bayelsa election is one of the off-cycle governorship elections that will take place in three states in Nigeria

About 1,056,862 registered voters will decide the fate of 16 governorship candidates fielded by different political parties

Although the Bayelsa election is believed to be a contest between Governor Duoye Diri and Timipre Sylva, a former governor of the state, Labour Party's Udengs Eradiri is widely considered the underdog

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Udengs Eradiri is the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

Eradiri from Agudama Ekpetiama in Yenagoa local government area (LGA) is vying for the top job in the south-south state alongside 15 others.

The Bayelsa state governorship election has been slated for Saturday, November 11. Photo credits: Engr Udengs Eradiri

Source: Facebook

What are the things to know about Eradiri? Legit.ng shares.

1) MD of engineering company

Engr. Eradiri is the managing director (MD) of Radnitz Integrated Services Limited, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Information on the website of the firm said it is into dredging, marine services, oil and gas, and logistics and procurement.

2) Ex-Ijaw youths leader

Eradiri is a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide.

The group is an umbrella body of all Ijaw youths in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

3) Ex-commissioner

Between 2018 and 2019, Eradiri was commissioner for youth development.

Also, from 2019 to 2020, he was commissioner for environment.

4) Key NDDC stakheolder

In 2021, he assumed the role of special assistant on youths and sports to the interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He continued in this capacity to then-acting managing director (MD) of NDDC from 2022 until 2023.

I'm in race to rescue Bayelsa, Eradiri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eradiri said he is not campaigning under Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate during the February 2023 poll.

Eradiri stated that he is contesting in the coming election "because of the issues that bedevil our people in Bayelsa". He added that he is confident of winning the poll.

Bayelsa election: "I see Diri winning", analyst

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Segun Akinleye, predicted victory for Douye Diri in the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

Incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Diri is running for re-election.

Bayelsa gov'ship election 2023: Candidates' credentials

Also, Legit.ng spotlighted the list of academic credentials Governor Diri and other contestants in the coming Bayelsa election submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

For elections in Nigeria, one of the guidelines of INEC is for candidates to submit their certificates to the electoral body.

Bayelsa election: Police restrict movement

Meanwhile, Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on Tuesday, November 7, disclosed that there will be no vehicular movement as well as activities of canoes, ships, and other means of transportation via waterways in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

The directive takes effect from Friday, November 10.

How do Nigerians vote for their governors?

Legit.ng, in a piece, explained how Nigerians vote for their state governors.

In the present system, election is the means of choosing representatives in the West African nation.

Off-cycle Polls: Dalung tackles INEC

Still on the off-cycle elections, a former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, faulted the integrity of elections conducted by INEC.

Dalung said “INEC can just sit in their office and declare a winner”.

The ex-house of representatives candidate noted that political endorsement via campaigns and realities of winning elections in Nigeria are "a completely different ball game".

Source: Legit.ng