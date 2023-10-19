Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Solomon Dalung, has demanded true adherence to the tenets of democracy

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dalung claimed that INEC "can just sit in their office and declare a winner" in polls

Over the past few months, there have been allegations (unproven) of INEC's conspiracy with politicians in violation of electoral guidelines

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has faulted the integrity of elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dalung said “INEC can just sit in their office and declare a winner”.

Dalung unimpressed with INEC. Photo credits: INEC Nigeria, Barr. Solomon Dalung

Source: Facebook

Dalung furious with INEC

Even though defeated parties are challenging electoral results, Dalung said “the judgement of the election tribunal is that INEC cannot be held accountable”.

The ex-house of representatives candidate noted that political endorsement via campaigns and realities of winning elections in Nigeria are 'a completely different ball game'.

He told Legit.ng:

“It is which party INEC declares as winner. And as to whether the declaration of INEC can be synchronised with the political activities of campaign and voting, it’s completely a different ball game.

“Therefore, elections as they stand today in Nigeria, I would advise politicians to go and campaign in INEC office and not to waste their time going round. Because whatever political activity you go round to do, INEC can just sit in their office and declare a winner. That is how our democracy has been reduced. And there is a judicial decision to it because the election tribunal has affirmed this. The judgement of the election tribunal is that INEC cannot be held accountable. Whatever they wish and they do, whether it is in consonant with the law or not, it stands.

“Whosoever INEC declare will be the winner. That is what is going to happen in those three states.”

INEC explains why IReV isn't collation system

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC's director of Information and communications technology (ICT), Paul Omokore, said its results viewing portal, IReV, is not a result collation system.

Omokore said the results viewing portal is to enhance election transparency. He stated this during a presentation titled: ‘The role of BVAS, IReV for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo governorship elections.

Off-cycle polls: Pundit predicts winners

Legit.ng also reported that ahead of the off-cycle gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, there have been predictions by political pundits and enthusiasts on who will emerge victorious.

In a chat with Legit.ng, foremost public affairs commentator, Dr Abubakar Sani, gave his take on the elections coming up later in 2023.

Bayelsa guber: INEC to transmit results manually

Meanwhile, INEC disclosed plans to transmit the election results of the Bayelsa governorship election manually.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Obo Effanga, stated this in Yenagoa, the state capital, during an interactive section with religious leaders and faith-based organisations.

INEC fixes date for mock accreditation

Legit.ng also reported that INEC announced that it will conduct a mock accreditation for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The commission disclosed that the mock accreditation will commence a few weeks before the off-cycle polls scheduled for the last quarter of 2022.

INEC releases timetable for Edo, Ondo polls

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that INEC released the timetable for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

According to the electoral body, the Edo governorship election will be held on Saturday 21st September 2024 while party primaries will be held from 1st - 24th February 2024.

Source: Legit.ng