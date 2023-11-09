Labour Party (LP) denied adopting Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in Bayelsa gubernatorial election

The party said its candidate, Engr. Udengs Eradiri is still in the race to win and no amount of dirty politicking will stop the Labour Party

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said the rumour is an attempt by the opposition elements to frustrate LP's chances at achieving victory at the polls

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the report that its governorship candidate in Bayelsa state, Engr. Udengs Eradiri has declared its support for Governor Douye Diri ahead of Saturday, November 11 election.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said no Labour Party official from the national headquarters has entered into any deal with Governor Diri to compromise the election.

Bayelsa guber: Labour Party denies Adopting PDP's Douye Diri Photo Credit: Douye Diri/Engr Udengs Eradiri

Source: Facebook

In a statement on the LP website, Ifoh said the report is an attempt by the opposition elements to frustrate LP's chances at achieving victory at the polls.

“We are in this race to win and we are sure that no amount of dirty politicking can stop the Labour Party and its candidate, a former President of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC from winning the election. Comrade Eradiri is young, popular, experienced and with a track record of performance at the highest level. His zeal to change the socio-economic status of Bayelsa is unimaginable and unprecedented.”

Ifoh urged Bayelsa people to disregard the rumour and support the party as they did during the presidential election on February 25.

He added:

“We also use this opportunity to call on our candidate, Eradiri to be focused and not to be distracted from the goals before him. He must ensure that the entire party structure is put into maximal use to achieve the needed success.”

Source: Legit.ng