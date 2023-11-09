Governor Douye Diri has revealed why the people and residents of Bayelsa state will re-elect him on Saturday, November 11

Diri said his performance in completing projects that he inherited and equally embarked on his own projects

The PDP candidate said the Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no achievements but fake promises

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Governor Douye Diri said the people will re-elect him for a second tenure on Saturday, November 11 in the Bayelsa governorship election.

Diri said Bayelsans will vote for him again because of his performance in the last four years, Leadership reported.

He stated this while speaking at the grand finale of his campaign at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa on Tuesday, November 7.

Highlighting the achievement of his administration, Diri said he completed projects he inherited and equally embarked on his projects in a terrain the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Timipre Sylva, described as difficult.

Diri said the APC candidate has no achievements to show after his five years in office.

The governor said Sylva's campaign is full of fake promises while his administration has been rolling out projects he inherited and initiated.

“They say we only completed projects that we inherited. But the Unity Bridge in Nembe, where my APC opponent hails from and which he abandoned, was constructed and completed by my administration.

“Today, one of the best dual carriage roads in Yenagoa, the Glory Drive, for which they collected money in billions and abandoned, has been completed and inaugurated by my administration.”

