It is just 4 days to the 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election; one of the three off-cycle polls that will be held before the end of the year

The two top parties in the election are believed to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

An analyst, Segun Akinleye, spoke to Legit.ng and dismissed the chances of Timipre Sylva, the APC standard-bearer

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - A public affairs analyst, Segun Akinleye, has predicted victory for Douye Diri in the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Diri is running for re-election.

The Bayelsa state governorship election has been slated for November 11. Photo credits: Timipre Marlin Sylva, Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

Bayelsa election: "I see Diri winning", analyst

The off-cycle election is slated for Saturday, November 11, with 16 political parties fielding candidates.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinleye dismissed the hopes of Timipre Sylva, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said:

“As for Bayelsa, I see Diri winning it. Even if not through the ballot but through the courts. It is in the public domain that APC's Timipre Sylva's deputy is an ex-convict.

"We also saw the legal battle on Sylva's eligibility to contest the election. Except the PDP wins, we should expect legal fireworks after the election.

"As for security during the poll, I think it should be relatively peaceful. I think so.”

INEC adds Sylva to list of candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sylva was added to the list of candidates contesting the Bayelsa governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) added Sylva’s name to the list on Monday, November 6 in compliance with the Court of Appeal judgement.

INEC pledges to upload results on IReV

Legit.ng also reported that INEC made a strong pledge ahead of the Saturday, November 11, off-cycle elections.

INEC, with a few days to the governorship polls in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states, assured Nigerians that polling unit results will be uploaded in real-time on the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Diri risks disqualification

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that a new lawsuit was initiated at a federal high court, Abuja, aiming to disqualify Governor Diri and his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The lawsuit, which is currently under the jurisdiction of Justice Emeka Nwite, seeks a mandatory injunction ordering INEC to exclude Diri and Ewhrudjakpo from the list of candidates representing the PDP in the November 11 election in Bayelsa.

Source: Legit.ng