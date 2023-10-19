The governorship election in Bayelsa state is one of the three off-cycle polls happening in November 2023

According to authorities, 1.3 million Nigerians registered to vote in the coming poll in the south-south state

The Labour Party (LP) appears to be gaining traction in the region as well as the southeast thanks to Peter Obi, but the LP's gubernatorial flagbearer, Udengs Eradiri, has said he is not depending on the former's goodwill

Yenogoa, Bayelsa state - Udengs Eradiri, the Labour Party (LP) Bayelsa gubernatorial candidate, has said that he is not campaigning under Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party during the February 2023 poll.

Eradiri said that he is contesting in the coming election "because of the issues that bedevil our people in Bayelsa".

I'm in race to rescue Bayelsa, Eradiri

The governorship hopeful was speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' on Wednesday, October 18.

His words:

“I am not campaigning under Peter Obi. I am campaigning because of the issues that bedevil our people in Bayelsa. Only a Bayelsan that understands the issues can deal with them."

He added:

“Yes, I am an Obidient. Why? Because I believe in integrity, capacity, and competence. These are the core values of the Obidients. But I am contesting because of my state."

Legit.ng reports that the 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Incumbent governor, Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is running for re-election.

Ganduje speaks on APC chances in Bayelsa

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed confidence in the ability of the party’s candidate, Timipre Sylva to win the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Ganduje said Sylva, former governor and minister is conversant with the workings of government which he said would bring about development to the state.

“I don’t see Sylva's path shining”: Cleric

Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation, said Governor Diri will retain his seat.

Speaking recently on a Facebook Live programme, Prophet Ikuru said Sylva will lose because “his path is dark”.

