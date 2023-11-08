Bayelsa Gov'ship Election 2023: List of Academic Credentials Diri, Sylva, Others Submitted to INEC
- The list of candidates in respect of the 2023 Bayelsa state governorship election is in the public domain
- According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the number of candidates vying to become Bayelsa governor is 16
- Legit.ng examines the academic qualifications of the governorship hopefuls in the prominent south-south state
Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The off-cycle poll in Bayelsa state will be held on Saturday, November 11.
Legit.ng reports that 16 governorship candidates are vying for the top job in the south-south state.
For elections in Nigeria, one of the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is for candidates to submit their certificates to the electoral body.
In this report, Legit.ng writes on the academic credentials the 16 candidates in the coming Bayelsa governorship candidates submitted to INEC.
1) Idikio Warmate Jones (Accord)
Submitted Bachelor of Laws
2) Bufumoh Akpoebi Alex (Action Alliance, AA)
Submitted SSCE and BSc Mass Communication
3) Kalango Stanley Davies (ADC)
SSCE
4) Oguara Nengimonyo (ADP)
First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) and WAEC
5) Timipre Marlin Sylva (APC)
FSLC, General Certificate of Education and Bachelor of Arts
6) Subiri Joseph (APGA)
FSLC, GCE, TC II, and B.Tech in QS
7) Osharikeni Saturday (APM)
SSCE
8) Ogege Mercy (APP)
FSLC
9) Ben Victor Magbodo (BP)
National Diploma (ND)
10) Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party, LP)
FSLC, WAEC/GCE, and Bachelor of Engineering
11) Azebi Ayabeke (NNPP)
FSLC, WAEC, and Bachelor of Arts Degree
12) Micah Akeems (NRM)
WAEC
13) Duoye Diri (PDP)
FSLC, GCE, and Bachelor of Education
14) Ozato Erepadei (PRP)
Nil
15) Osuluku Binalayefa (SDP)
FSLC, SSCE, and Bachelor of Law
16) Simeon Karioru (ZLP)
FSLC, Senior School Certificate, and BSc.
