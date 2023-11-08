The list of candidates in respect of the 2023 Bayelsa state governorship election is in the public domain

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the number of candidates vying to become Bayelsa governor is 16

Legit.ng examines the academic qualifications of the governorship hopefuls in the prominent south-south state

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The off-cycle poll in Bayelsa state will be held on Saturday, November 11.

Legit.ng reports that 16 governorship candidates are vying for the top job in the south-south state.

For elections in Nigeria, one of the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is for candidates to submit their certificates to the electoral body.

In this report, Legit.ng writes on the academic credentials the 16 candidates in the coming Bayelsa governorship candidates submitted to INEC.

1) Idikio Warmate Jones (Accord)

Submitted Bachelor of Laws

2) Bufumoh Akpoebi Alex (Action Alliance, AA)

Submitted SSCE and BSc Mass Communication

3) Kalango Stanley Davies (ADC)

SSCE

4) Oguara Nengimonyo (ADP)

First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) and WAEC

5) Timipre Marlin Sylva (APC)

FSLC, General Certificate of Education and Bachelor of Arts

6) Subiri Joseph (APGA)

FSLC, GCE, TC II, and B.Tech in QS

7) Osharikeni Saturday (APM)

SSCE

8) Ogege Mercy (APP)

FSLC

9) Ben Victor Magbodo (BP)

National Diploma (ND)

10) Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party, LP)

FSLC, WAEC/GCE, and Bachelor of Engineering

11) Azebi Ayabeke (NNPP)

FSLC, WAEC, and Bachelor of Arts Degree

12) Micah Akeems (NRM)

WAEC

13) Duoye Diri (PDP)

FSLC, GCE, and Bachelor of Education

14) Ozato Erepadei (PRP)

Nil

15) Osuluku Binalayefa (SDP)

FSLC, SSCE, and Bachelor of Law

16) Simeon Karioru (ZLP)

FSLC, Senior School Certificate, and BSc.

Bayelsa election: "I see Diri winning", analyst

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Segun Akinleye, predicted victory for Douye Diri in the forthcoming Bayelsa state governorship election.

Incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Diri is running for re-election.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Akinleye dismissed the hopes of Sylva, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

