Lokoja, Kogi state - Three off-cycle polls will be held in Nigeria on Saturday, November 11.

The votes come nine months after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated two other popular candidates — Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi — to become the West African country's leader. Tinubu has since started his administration and has maintained that he will deliver on his 'Renewed Hope' promise.

The off-schedule elections will be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states. Kogi is in the northcentral geopolitical zone; Imo in the southeast region; and Bayelsa, a south-south state.

In the present democratisation, elections in Nigeria are forms of choosing representatives to the various states.

Votings in the colossal African country started in 1959 with different political parties. It is a method of choosing leaders where the citizens have franchise rights.

Nigeria, which has 36 states plus the federal capital territory (FCT), operates a multi-party system. Presently there are about three strong parties: the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP).

How do you become a state governor in Nigeria?

Chapter six of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended sets the requirements to hold the office of governor.

Per the rules, a governor must:

be a natural-born citizen of Nigeria.

be at least 35 years old.

be a member of a registered political party and must be promoted by that political party.

Must possess at least, the West Africa School Certificate (WAEC) or its equivalent.

Selection process of governor in Nigeria

Gubernatorial candidate's eligibility

The governor is directly elected by the eligible voters through a registered political party to a four-year term and is one of only two elected state officers, the other being the deputy governor.

How is governorship election in Nigerian states?

The governor of a Nigerian state is elected using a modified two-round system.

To be elected in the first round, a candidate must receive the plurality of the vote and over 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of state local government areas (LGAs).

How to vote

Citizens of Nigeria who are 18 years and above can vote within Nigerian territories.

Below is a simple procedure shared by INEC for intending voters to follow:

Although the above were shared during the general elections earlier in 2023, it is still useful and applicable to the coming off-cycle polls.

Imo: 40 polling units election won't hold

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC released a list of 40 polling units where the Saturday, November 11, governorship election will not be held in Imo state.

According to the commission in a tweet on Wednesday, November 8, the reason for the action was because there were no registered voters in the under-listed polling units.

INEC makes pledge on IReV

Legit.ng also reported that INEC made a strong pledge ahead of the Saturday, November 11 off-cycle elections.

The electoral body assured Nigerians that polling unit results will be uploaded in real-time on the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi polls: Tinubu approves N8bn

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved N18 billion for INEC to conduct the Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi governorship elections slated for Saturday.

According to the minister of budget and economic planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, INEC will get the fund out of the N2.1 trillion (N2,176,791,286,033) 2023 supplementary budget.

