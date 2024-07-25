Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been commended for demonstrating political maturity in the face of provocations and bullying in Rivers state

The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC) said President Bola Tinubu should once again intervene in the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state

The group said Fubara has been providing good governance despite the level of provocations from the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike and his supporters

FCT, Abuja - The National Patriotic Coalition (NPC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene again in Rivers state's political crisis.

The coalition of 100 pro-democracy groups in the country said Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has demonstrated political maturity in the face of provocations and bullying from the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike and his supporters.

“His level of political maturity is rare in Nigerian, and indeed African, politics.”

The group president, Comrade Olusegun Johnson, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, July 25, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Johnson said President Tinubu must not give up on the peace of Rivers state.

He added that Tinubu’s invention is needed to prevent a breakdown in law and order.

“However, we believe that the governor has endured enough provocation and bullying from a former governor in Rivers State and his supporters.

“It takes a person with the heart of a lion not to be distracted from providing good governance, despite the level of provocations faced by Governor Fubara.

“There’s an urgent need for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis in Rivers State.

Legit.ng recalls that the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers state house of assembly was criticized for calling for the arrest of the chairmen and members of the 23 LG Caretaker Committees in the state.

A pro-democracy group, the People’s Congress, said the Amaewhule-led assembly loyal to Wike is simply calling for anarchy in the state.

Wike, Fubara’s supporters clash in Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that political tensions are high in Rivers state following another clash between loyalists of Governor Fubara and Wike.

Eyewitnesses said the clash happened on Wednesday, July 24, during a government medical outreach in the Eliozu community, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Legit.ng reports that Fubara and Wike have been locked in a battle for the political structure of the oil-rich state since 2023

