The governor of Ondo state has gotten a major threat regarding the position he is occupying in the state

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been urged to either resume his duties officially in the state or resign within three days

Aggrieved PDP youths issued this threat during a protest carried out on Monday, October 16, in the state

Ondo state, Akure - The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state has given Governor Rotimi Akeredolu a three-day ultimatum to either resign or resume as the governor of Ondo State.

PDP gives fresh marching order to Ondo governor

The youth wing of the party issued the ultimatum on Monday, October 16, at the party’s secretariat in Akure, Ondo State capital, while protesting the continued absence of the governor.

This is coming barely a few hours after Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in the state.

DSS operatives laid a siege to the secretariat of the opposition PDP following a protest by some aggrieved youths in the state, demanding the governor's whereabouts since his return from medical vacation, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Recall that the governor embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7, 2023, and was expected to return on July 6.

Speaking on behalf of the opposition party, the leader of its youth wing, Tayo Oluyi in Ondo state, said cordoning off their office was embarrassing, ThisDay report added.

Impeachment: Ondo Assembly makes crucial decision over Gov Akeredolu's deputy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the legislative arm of the Ondo State government has suspended its planned impeachment proceedings of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to Punch, the state assembly was said to have decided at the Thursday, October 12 plenary session.

This is on the heels of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola’s refusal to set up a panel to probe the embattled deputy governor.

Ondo: Parliament’s plot to impeach Akeredolu’s deputy heightens as group calls for cautions

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Parliament has been urged to maintain the rule of law amid plots to impeach Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa has been in a heated feud with his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who recently returned from his medical leave after a brief illness.

An attempt has been made to impeach Aiyedatiwa, but a federal high court order blocked the purported move.

