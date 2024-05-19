A former BBNaija housemate Sheggz unruffled feathers after he revealed that he does not share bills equally with his partner

He made this statement in the Bahd and Boujee podcast where he noted that taking all the bills in the home is unfair

The former reality star, who is dating a fellow ex-housemate Bella, admitted she is very hardworking

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Segun Olusemo, aka Sheggz, said he does not share bills equally with his lover Bella.

In the Bahd and Boujee podcast hosted by Moet Abebe and Tolani Baj, he noted it was disrespectful for him to split the bills equally with his lover.

He affirmed that Bella is a hardworking lady doing well for herself. Hence, he can split bills on the ratio of 80 percent to 20 percent with her.

Besides, he is uncomfortable with shouldering all the bills and it would be unfair for him to do so. His statement generated mixed reactions online.

Reactions trail Sheggz's statement

Several netizens have reacted to Sheggz's statement. See some of the comments below;

@zamani_rules:

"Oga rest. You dey find validation from women. No man should go 100% for a girl on an a talking stage. Also, no woman should take off her clothes for a man before knowing him too well. Let’s all be stingy with what we have. Peace."

@utunu_gg:

"My dad taught us that a man is meant to provide for his family whether the wife is boxed or not. What she brings is an addition."

@senator_menkiti:

"This one just dey talk rubbish."

@queenieesty01:

"50/50 means no head in that family anymore. You both are equal and should share house chores equally."

@sohigh_xy:

"As an Igbo man, traditional you don’t share bill with your woman. You pay for everything that brought about the term “Odogwu”."

@_theladydoctor:

"No stress yourself . Make wahala and bills no kill you. If your woman has a job then. 50/50 is not a bad thing at all. If she is jobless then that’s a different conversation entirely."

Sheggz shares how he handles ladies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheggz had opened up about his decision to remain faithful to his girlfriend, Bella.

In a podcast, Bahd and Boujee, the former reality TV star said there was no one in Lagos or even globally that could accuse him of cheating.

He stated that he was aware a lot of women found him attractive, and it was because he was a faithful man.

