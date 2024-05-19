Bridget Hardy's biography: age, career, Jaleel White and daughter

Bridget Hardy is a former actress from the United States. She had minor roles in films like The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore, and Princess Ida. Bridget garnered popularity as the girlfriend of the American actor, producer, and writer Jaleel White. Jaleel is best known as Steve Urkel on the sitcom Family Matters.

Jaleel White in a stylish white suit with a matching tie (L). Former actress Bridget Hardy (R). Photo: @vandypop on Instagram, @Dailymotion on Facebook (modified by author)

Bridget Hardy had started establishing her name in the entertainment field when she crossed paths with Jaleel White. Her acting career was relatively short-lived, as she has not appeared on the big screen since 2006.

Full name Bridget Hardy Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Marica, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Ex-partner Jaleel White Children 1 Profession Former actress

Bridget Hardy’s bio

Bridget Hardy is from Marica, United States. Her early life and upbringing remain relatively private, as she prefers keeping them behind the curtains. However, the former actress attended a local school with her siblings and completed her college studies in New York, United States of America.

What is Bridget Hardy’s age?

The former American actress is 43 years old as of 2024. She was born on 3 January 1981, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Bridget Hardy do for a living?

Bridget Hardy has carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry. She has worked on various projects, the most notable being The Pirates of Penzance (2006). According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured in the films shared below.

Film/TV show Role Year The Pirates of Penzance Daughter 2001 The Mikado Schoolgirl 2001 Princess Ida Courtier 2003 Ruddigore Bridesmaid 2005 The Sorcerer Villager 2005 The Pirates of Penzance Isabel Stanley 2006 HMS Pinafore Relative 2001

Jaleel White and Bridget Hardy’s relationship

Five facts about Bridget Hardy. Photo: @DailyMail on Facebook (modified by author)

Jaleel White and Bridget Hardy began dating in 2006. After dating for about four years, they ended their relationship in 2010. It is reported that Jaleel White's daughter and partner travelled to Seattle, Washington, for a scheduled vacation in the summer of 2010. During their stay, Bridget contacted Jaleel and informed him that their relationship had ended.

Jaleel White's abuse allegations

According to Dailymotion, Bridget claimed that Jaleel White verbally and physically abused her in 2010, leading to their divorce. Here is what she said;

It was as hard as he could have hit me… And we're arguing in the back room by the bathroom, and we're standing in the doorway of the bathroom, and I wanted to go in. I'm like, “Can I go to the bathroom, please?” He grabs me and shoves me up against the toilet, and it breaks.

She added;

When we were pulled over in the car, arguing, and he smacked me across the chest as hard as he could. He thought I had called him something else that I hadn't called him. And from there, he was like, I'm going to take you to the police station right now. And I was like, No, I don't need any trouble. I didn't want him to get in trouble. I didn't want anything to go out in the public. So I said, Just take me home.

The actor dismissed Bridget's allegations, stating that while their relationship had its fair of challenges, he never engaged in physical or verbal abuse towards Hardy. He felt that his ex-girlfriend brought up these allegations, previously resolved in 2010, in hopes of financial gain.

When you're doing well in life, it's par for the course certain individuals will try and knock you down. When the individual is also the mother of your only child it is particularly hurtful. The allegations made against me back in 2010 have suspiciously resurfaced in time to coincide with my new show on Syfy and Dancing With The Stars. Bridget Hardy has consistently shown a knack for timing throughout our child custody disputes.

The American actor further stated that his primary concern is their daughter.

My only hope is that when my daughter Googles her parents one day in her future, she sees that her father acted with class and dignity when pressed to the fire. Bridget Hardy is the mother of my only daughter in this world and without Ms. Hardy I would not have the treasure that is my daughter…I can assure all of my fans this is only residue from a child custody matter.

Who is Jaleel White's daughter?

Jaleel White, Samaya White and Shannon Decker arrive at the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on 9 December 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Jaleel White's daughter is Samaya White. She was born in 2009 in the United States of America. Bridget Hardy’s daughter is 15 years old as of 2024.

What is Bridget Hardy’s height?

The former American actress is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (54 kilograms).

FAQs

Where is Bridget Hardy from? She hails from Marica, United States. Who is the mother of Urkel's daughter? Steve Urkel from Family Matters’s baby momma is Bridget Hardy. What is Bridget Hardy’s age? The former American actress is 43 years old as of 2024. What does Bridget Hardy do for a living? She was an actress but ended her film career. Presently, there is limited information available about her job. What is Bridget Hardy’s Instagram? Jaleel White's ex-wife is private and inactive on Instagram or other social media platforms. What is Bridget Hardy’s height? She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Bridget Hardy is a former American actress. She is widely known as Jaleel White’s ex-wife. Despite their highly publicised divorce in 2010, Hardy and Jaleel White continue co-parenting their daughter, Samaya White.

