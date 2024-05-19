Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigeria has continued to experience a proliferation of private universities across the country.

These private tertiary institutions offer quality education but they don’t come cheap.

Wigwe University is the most expensive private university in Nigeria Photo credit: Wigwe University website

Source: UGC

According to The Punch, below is the list of the 15 most expensive private universities in the country.

Wigwe University

Wigwe University is the most expensive university with a tuition fee of N12 million per session.

The university owned by the late former CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe is located at Isiokpo in Ikwere LGA of Rivers state.

The school fee excludes accommodation fees.

Nile University, Abuja

Nile University, Abuja, is the second most expensive in Nigeria with N5.95 million to study Medicine and Surgery.

According to the school’s website, the fees only cover tuition as charges for accommodation are not included. Tuition for returning students is the same as stipulated in their admission letters.

Lead City University

Lead City University, occupies the third position with its Medicine and Surgery programmes costing N5.5m per session.

The MBBS programme is the most expensive course in the Ibadan-based private university.

Courses like Nursing, Dentistry, and Pharmacy programmes cost N2.5m each per session.

Afe Babalola University

First-year students of Medicine and Surgery at Afe Babalola University pay N4,567,500 while final-year students pay a total of N5,586,000 excluding accommodation fees.

The school founded by a legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), charges N850,000 for the Super Deluxe one-person room, and other fees [Students Association fees, medical screening, ABUAD souvenir (fresh students)] which cost around N70,000.

Afe Babalola University is located in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Pan-Atlantic University

The most expensive programme, B.Eng Mechatronics, at the Lagos-based private university is between N3.9m to N4.4m

The fee covers reading materials, and academic facilities, among others.

It, however, does not include the non-refundable acceptance fee of N250,000 to be paid on admission.

Igbinedion University

Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, charges as much as N4 million as tuition for final-year medical students.

According to the school’s website, the fee excludes other sundry levies.

The institution is Nigeria’s first private university.

Bowen University

The most expensive programme, the Medicine and Surgery (pre-clinical) programme, costs around N3.8m. Other Fees of N84,000 per session are made up of BBSF – N4,000, Entrepreneurship and Soft Skills – N20,000, Internet Access and Portal Management – N40,000, and Health Care – N20,000.

The Baptist Christian Nigerian University is located at Iwo in Osun state.

American University of Nigeria,

The Yola-based university in Adamawa State charges N3.511m as its highest fee for its undergraduate engineering students.

Accommodation costs N432,000 for its triple-room apartment and feeding which costs N813,960 for 21 meals.

The university is founded by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Benson Idahosa University, Benin City

According to the school website, Medicine and Surgery programme costs between N3.3m and N3.5m per session.

This is closely followed by its Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, and Law programmes which cost N1.8m, N1.5m, and N1.2m respectively per session.

While Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, and Law programmes cost N1.8m, N1.5m, and N1.2m respectively per session.

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo

The most expensive programme, the LL.B in Law programme, costs N1,539,990, according to the school’s website. This excludes feeding which costs N523,600 (two-meal option) or 785,400 (three-meal option).

The private university owned and operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nigeria

Redeemer’s University

This is another expensive private university in Nigeria, located in Ede, Osun state.

The most expensive undergraduate programme, the Law programme, costs N1.447m followed by the Bachelor in Nursing programme which costs N1.1m per session.

The institution owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) prides itself as one of the most cost-effective, top private universities in the country.

Caleb University, Imota, Lagos

According to the school website, the most expensive course is law which costs N1.4m.

The school fee excludes matriculation fees, ICT and global certification, and parents forum which cost N65,000 in total.

Ajayi Crowther University

The Law programme, which costs N1.7m is the most expensive course while the Nursing programme costs N1.4m.

The private faith-based university located in Oyo State was founded in 2005.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University

The most expensive programmes are the BSc Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Law programmes which cost between N1.3m and N1.5m each per session.

The faith-based institution, which was founded in 2004 is owned by the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide.

It is located in Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State

Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State

According to the university’s website, the most expensive programmes range between N1.1m to N3m including feeding.

The fee, however, does not cover accommodation.

Wigwe University becomes Nigeria’s most expensive varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the breakdown of school fees at Wigwe University, owned by the late former CEO of Access Holdings, has emerged.

College of Arts is the cheapest at Wigwe University, Isiokpo with a total fee of N9.6 million per session.

While students in the College of Engineering, College of Management and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Computing are to pay ₦11,998,800 each

Source: Legit.ng