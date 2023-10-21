Ahead of the much anticipated Imo State gubernatorial polls in Imo State, the Labour Party Candidate, Athan Achonu, has issued a strong message to the incumbent

The former lawmaker has revealed that his return to the political scene after a long hiatus was spurred by his people

He stated that rumours about his withdrawal from the race were not true and that even a $100 million offer from the incumbent could not buy him over

The Imo gubernatorial candidate from the Labour Party (LP), Athan Achonu, has asserted that he is the leading candidate for the upcoming election, and he's resolute in pursuing his ambition, even in the face of attempts by the incumbent Hope Uzodimma to dissuade him.

Despite rumours that some believe he may be a placeholder candidate who could be persuaded to withdraw, Achonu is determined to see the process through.

Senator Achonu said his supporters persuaded him to contest for the Imo governorship polls.

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Friday, October 20, during an interview on Channels Television's prime-time programme, Politics Today.

Achonu said:

“The people of Imo State already know the truth. They are following me. How can I be a placeholder for Hope Uzodimma? Give me $1 million? That’s not possible.

“I have been around in this country. I am very well known. I can say that for myself. So, I have a reputation in this country. I am a man of integrity. Hope Uzodimma can’t buy me even with $100 million. It is not possible. Nobody can buy me. Money can’t buy me.”

Achonu reveals reason for entering governorship race

Athan Achonu, a former legislator, revealed that he initially had no intention of running for the Imo governorship but was persuaded by his supporters to stay in politics.

His desire to make positive changes in Imo State ultimately led him to reenter politics.

Senator Achonu said:

“So, they said if I abandon them, they would not have any place to go. That’s why I really went into that race. I didn’t want to run for governor."

Expressing frustration with the challenges of doing business in the Southeast region, the LP candidate emphasized that his motivation to rewrite history compelled him to enter the governorship race.

Anyanwu or Uzodimma? Group predicts winner between APC and PDP

Meanwhile, the main opposition in the Imo State governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been told they do not stand a chance at the ballot.

The Professionals Movement for Hope made this bold claim in support of the incumbent, Hope Uzodimma.

The group said Uzodimma's legacy over the past three years had surpassed expectations, and he deserves a second term.

