Solomon Dalung has said the policies taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were “very early”

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dalung said President Tinubu “must immediately review” his administrative style and strategy

According to him, Tinubu should adopt a more humane and proactive economic policy that would put some smiles on the faces of Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of Youth and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has warned President Bola Tinubu that his promise for revived hope may turn out to be "renewed hopelessness".

In recent months, many Nigerians have been lamenting the situation of things in the country.

"Situation under Tinubu worst since 1999": Dalung

Citizens are currently enduring the impact occasioned by the hike in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol which costs N617 per litre in many parts of the country.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Dalung, who served during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office, chided the incumbent president.

He said:

“The president has promised renewed hope, but his take-off policies are driving the country to renewed hopelessness.

“My rating of the current administration is below expectation because looking at the president and his antecedent as a governor of Lagos state, I was thinking that by now, he should have hit the ground running and of course, the impact of his leadership would have been felt. But as it is, the situation is lamentable and even worse than any other administration since 1999, because four months into the administration, the people are completely facing very harsh and intolerable living conditions. and, this has actually painted the negative perception of the government vis-à-vis its promises.”

Furthermore, Dalung posited that President Tinubu “started on a very wrong footing” with “the introduction of inhumane and harsh economic policies” which he said, from the onset, “plunged the economy of Nigeria into pandemonium”. The former house of representatives hopeful stated that to date, Nigerians are “swimming in that confusion”.

'Tinubu's govt need to be exemplary', Dalung

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dalung described a recent call by President Tinubu for Nigerians to 'sacrifice a little more' as "suicidal".

Dalung said the president has not done too well so far.

