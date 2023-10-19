The PDP has begun its campaign on a sour note ahead of the Imo state governorship election on November 11

This is because many stakeholders in the PDP, including the former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha and the campaign DG, Ikenga Ugochinyere, did not show up

But Iliya Damagun, the PDP's acting chairman, expressed optimism that the ruling APC would be defeated during the poll

Owerri, Imo - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun its campaign for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State on a sour note.

This is because many bigwigs of the leading opposition party in the state were absent on Wednesday, October 18, when Senator Samuel Anyanwu launched his campaign at the Kanu Nwankwo stadium in Owerri, the state capital, Vanguard report.

Former governor, campaign DG absent as PDP kicks off campaign in Imo

Emeka Ihedioha, the former governor of the State, was one of the leading stakeholders of the PDP who was absent at the campaign kickoff on Wednesday, October 18.

Other prominent chieftains of the PDP absent at the campaign flag-off included the director general of the campaign organisation and a current member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

The current national and state House of Assembly members also ignored the campaign flag-off.

PDP national chairman vows to unseat Governor Hope Uzodinma

Iliya Damagun, the party's acting national chairman, said Anyawu was passionate about the state and would stop the insecurity challenges currently facing the state.

He said:

"We know their business, which is 419, and we will send them out of the state and back to their business where they belong. But our candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, loves this state and has stuck out his neck for you."

The November 11 governorship election in the state is a race between Anyawu, Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party.

