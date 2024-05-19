Singer Speed Darling makes the news for different reasons and this time, he got into a drama with the Nigerian military

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, he said he was at the Asaba airport when the men of the force wanted to embarrass him

Their reason was that he wore a camouflage that belonged to their profession and were not comfortable with him wearing it

Singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, got into a drama with some Nigerian military men at Asaba airport, Delta state.

Speed Darlington gets many talking with his recent drama online. Image credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

He wore camouflage trousers which did not sit well with the operatives and they wanted to embarrass him with it.

According to the singer, he does not think there is anywhere in the constitution that says he should not wear military camouflage. Hence, he refused to be treated anyhow by the men and he called his lawyer

He pulled down his trousers to reveal his shorts before he wore them back and left the airport.

The trending video got mixed reactions from netizens who said that the Nigerian constitution does not permit civilians to wear military outfits.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's video

Several fans of the singer have commented on his video. See some of the reactions below:

@iamprobill:

"It’s against the law to wear a military camouflage except you are a force man in the military. See section 110 (1)."

@mabonkz:

"It is illegal under the criminal code."

@stanalieke:

"I'm glad you are out of there bro. Don't mind them, na wahala them dey find. I have already reported the matter to their superiors."

@caso_nation:

"So, what’s the difference between you and Portable, because no shame. Once you are putting on this one I'm putting on my profile pics and you are not a military personnel, that's a serious impersonation. Peace."

@bishopof.love':

"Abeg go try this at the front of barracks,. I wan observe something first. Dem go don comot two teeth before your lawyer show."

