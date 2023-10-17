A cloud of anxiety still hangs around Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's condition despite repeated assurances by his camp that his health challenge is not life-threatening

The Ondo governor's health status has been making the headlines in the past four months

This week, a report (not by Legit.ng) claimed that plans are in place to return the governor to Germany because he still needs significant treatment; the governor's camp has reacted

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo state government has described the report that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will be returning to Germany for further treatment as untrue.

According to Vanguard, a statement on Tuesday, October 17, by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Richard Olatunde, said that the ” report is concocted and planted by drowning politicians who are still nursing the pains of defeated expectations”.

Akeredolu is still in Ibadan, Oyo state, according to his allies. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

'There're evil plans against Akeredolu': Ondo govt

Olatunde added that "the story making the rounds is baseless, unfounded, and only a figment of the imagination of evil-minded politicians". A report by The Punch noted this.

His statement partly reads:

“While the good people of the state are happy over the safe return of the Governor from his medical vacation, these set of embattled politicians have been having sleepless nights gnashing their teeth in regrets of their failed evil plans.

“For us, we are committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of the state. This is why development is prioritised under the Akeredolu administration.”

“Akeredolu’s health has reincarnated Yar’Adua scenario”

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Allen Sowore, one of the brothers of Omoyele Sowore, faulted Governor Akeredolu on how the affairs of the state are being administered.

He fumed at the decision of Akeredolu to govern the state from Ibadan, Oyo state.

PDP gives Akeredolu ultimatum

Legit.ng also reported that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo gave Akeredolu a three-day ultimatum to either resign or resume as the governor of the state.

The youth wing of the party issued the ultimatum at the party’s secretariat in Akure while protesting the continued absence of the governor.

Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on Akeredolu’s health

In another related article, Legit.ng reported that the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, charged Nigerians to pray for the health of Governor Akeredolu.

Commenting on the Ondo governor’s health, Ayodele said the 67-year-old still needs to be supported with prayers.

Source: Legit.ng