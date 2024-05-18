A middle-aged man who is a football enthusiast has reportedly passed away in Lagos state during his leisure hours

Reports making the rounds online on Saturday revealed that the man died while watching a football match, one of his favourite club play against its rivals, at a bar in Lagos

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command has reportedly confirmed the development and shared further details

A yet-to-be-identified man has reportedly died while watching football in an open bar along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Lagos.

As reported by Vanguard on Saturday, May 18, the deceased, in his 50's, was a frequent patron of the open bar prior to the incident and had visited on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to watch a football game.

But problems arose when it was later found that he was sleeping and that attempts to wake him up were unsuccessful.

According to the report, the Lagos state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and said:

"On May 15, 2024, at approximately 7:00 PM, the owner of the open bar came to Elere Division to report that the same day, one of his male customers—whose name and address are unknown—died while watching a football game."

In an additional explanation, Hundeyin stated that when detectives from the division visited the scene, they saw the deceased lying lifeless on the chair without any signs of violence.

“His body has been taken to the mainland general hospital for an autopsy,” he continued, “We are still trying to find his family.”

