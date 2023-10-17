Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified why its results viewing portal, IReV is not an election result collation system

INEC Director of ICT, Paul Omokore, explained that IReV was designed to enhance election transparency

Omokore further stated that the IReV portal is for the public to view the uploaded Form EC8A results from the polling unit

Akwanga, Nasarawa State - The Director of ICT of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Paul Omokore, said its results viewing portal, IReV, is not a result collation system.

As reported by Premium Times, Omokore said the results viewing portal is to enhance election transparency.

He stated this during a presentation titled: ‘The role of BVAS, IReV for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo Governorship elections.

The presentation took place at a two-day capacity workshop for journalists in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, on Monday, October 16.

According to Omokore, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is only used to upload pictures of PUs results on form EC8A to IReV.

He explained that BVAS is not electronic transmission of results.

“Form EC8A is the result that we collate at the polling units (PUs). We use BVAS to snap this form and upload the same thing to the IReV portal for public viewing.

“This is not a collation system. It does not tally a system. What it does is to snap the EC8A which is the result at the polling unit and upload the same to the public view. That is all.

“I know that 70 per cent of the populace think that the others have collected the figures. No.

“All that it does is snap the EC8A that the presiding officers have collected all the scores of the parties, signed and stamped and then send this same picture to the IReV for public viewing. That is all. So it is not a collecting system.”

