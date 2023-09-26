INEC will hold mock accreditation on October 14, ahead of the off-cycle elections slated for November 11, 2023, in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states

According to the commission, the mock accreditation would be conducted using the BVAS, and polling unit results would be uploaded to the IReV

INEC appeals to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for the exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that it will conduct a mock accreditation for the forthcoming governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

INEC has fixed the date for the conduct of mock accreditation of voters in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

The commission disclosed that the mock accreditation will commence on Saturday, October 14, a few weeks before the off-cycle polls scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Sam Olumekun, INEC's national commissioner & chairman, information and voter education committee, made this known through a statement issued on Monday, September 25 via its X page.

“The test run will take place simultaneously in the three States on Saturday 14th October 2023 from 8.30am to 2.30pm,” Olumekun noted.

INEC explained that the mock accreditation would be conducted using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and upload of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

It further stated that lessons learnt from the exercise would be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on election day.

"The public is advised that this is strictly a test accreditation exercise and not the actual election," the commission said.

Read INEC's full statement here:

