An official of JAMB, Hakeem AbdulHameed, has said admissions into tertiary institutions must be properly done to avoid 'stories that touch'

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB's 2024 UTME started on April 19 and ended on April 29, with more than 1.9 million candidates taking the examination

AbdulHameed counselled students to make their studies a priority in order to stand out from the crowd

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state - Hakeem AbdulHameed, the Ogun state coordinator and deputy director with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has stated that adherence to admission policies by institutions is non-negotiable.

According to JAMB's latest weekly bulletin, AbdulHameed noted that admission is the core of every institution's processes and must, therefore, be properly done.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: Ijubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

JAMB official talks up pursuit of academic excellence

AbdulHameed added that no student can be admitted after matriculation as it marks the end of the admission process by any institution.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He stated this during the 25th matriculation ceremony of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, recently.

AbdulHameed congratulated the management, students and parents on the occasion. He admonished the new students to make their studies a priority in order to record outstanding successes in their academic pursuits.

Also, the JAMB official urged parents to pay regular and surprise visits to their children to monitor their progress.

Don preaches holistic education

Earlier, the vice-chancellor (VC) of Babcock, Professor Tayo Ademola, in his welcome address, said the ceremony was an official introduction to learning as well as a symbolic academic welcome to the joys and challenges of learning. He, therefore, enjoined the new students to be passionate about personal goals, participate in extracurricular activities to ensure holistic education, be part of the catalyst of change, and adhere to the rules of the institution.

Furthermore, Prof. Ademola stated that Babcock University is dedicated to providing top-notch education.

More to read on JAMB, UTME 2024

UTME 2024: JAMB registrar speaks on CAPS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Navy College of Health Sciences (NNCHS) Offa, Kwara state, matriculated a total number of 86 candidates into various departments of the institution.

Navy Captain A. N. Ossai, the NNCHS' commandant, commended the registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for introducing the central admissions processing system (CAPS) into the board's admission process.

Source: Legit.ng