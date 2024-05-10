Media personality Toke Makinwa looked stunning as she rocked a peach and black dress for Water and Garri movie premiere

The beautiful lady has earned her place as a fashionista in the industry with her consistently dishing out classy outfits

Her pieces of jewellery complemented the attire, and her fans admitted that she dressed to kill

Presenter Toke Makinwa showed off her beauty in a radiant peach and black dress at the Water and Garri movie premiere on Thursday, May 9, in Lagos.

Toke Makinwa shows fashion side in her glamorous outfits. Image credit: @tokemkinwa

Source: Instagram

The black dress had a cape-like jacket that reached her ankle. Her bosom area was styled in a pointed pattern with the peach fabric.

Her shoulders were bare as the pretty media personality showed off some skin.

The fashion icon blended her outfit with a silver necklace and earrings, and her frontal lace wig proved that she was ready for the party.

Check out Toke's classy dress in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues hail Toke Mainwa's outfit

Some fans and colleagues of the media personality have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@taymesan_:

"She a 10!"

@helmaqueen1:

"You were born for this purpose, no doubt. BG4L."

@aderonkero:

"Such intense beaut!"

@official_grace20:

"It's giving don't hug me if you never buy my perfume."

@gazkitchen_:

"Someone said point and kill no pass like this. I died."

@uvbi4christ:

"I love her new complexion."

@sleepwear_nig:

"Social distance bra."

@zaryablack:

"2-point agenda."

@fabricsbyhouzofjessy:

"It's giving "Ala nwanyi Asaba.""

@makeupbymayjebs:

"Na wa for this dress oh."

@kiki_thetailor:

"Two pointer."

Toke Makinwa gives the baddie vibe

Legit.ng earlier that Toke looks gorgeous in any outfit she weas, and she always makes a statement in them.

She wore a mini skirt and a blue jacket that exposed the upper parts of her body, and she showed off her curves by posing in different angles.

When it comes to combining her attires with the right accessories, she doesn't miss it, and she always has a way of blending colours correctly.

Source: Legit.ng