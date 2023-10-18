More debate has continued in the polity regarding the election victory of Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC

Interestingly, Peter Obi of the Labor Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP have headed to the Supreme Court to challenge Tinubu's victory after the tribunal's judgement in September

However, a strong PDP chieftain, Bode George has claimed the crisis within the PDP led to the manipulation of the 2023 election

The former vice chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has claimed that the crisis in the party made it easier for the 2023 presidential elections to be manipulated.

Recall that the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, is currently challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress at the Supreme Court.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, October 18, the PDP chieftain stated that the party was divided into factions, making it easier for the results of the election to be manipulated.

As reported by Vanguard, he argued that if the PDP had respected its constitution and zoned its presidential ticket correctly, the party would have easily won the 2023 election despite the manipulation.

He stated thus:

"The real postmortem analysis has to be done behind closed doors and not for public hearing. However, everybody now knows there’s no oneness in our party. It was a divided party, and so the opposition was able to manipulate.

“It’s not a matter of discipline or indiscipline; it is well stated in the constitution of the party; we deviated from it, and we were put straight down; they gave us an uppercut.

“They manipulated the result of the elections, as we can see. What bothered me was that Professor Yakubu told us that they have gotten a new system, and we are going to use an electronic system. Only to be told on the day that they had a glitch and reverted to the manipulation of the past.

“So, we are in court, and we will see what is going to happen. However, imagine if the party was a solid rock; nobody would ‘cheat’ us.”

George also stated that regardless of the decision of the Supreme Court, the party must be ready for reconciliation to return itself to its glory days.

