INEC has expressed readiness to conduct a free, fair and credible election in Bayelsa state

Ahead of the Saturday, November 11 governorship poll in the state, INEC announced that the results would be transmitted manually

The state INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC) Obo Effanga, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday, October 4 in Ba

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed plans to transmit the election results of the Saturday, November 11 Bayelsa governorship election manually.

INEC said it will transmit the Bayelsa governorship election manually. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mr Obo Effanga, stated this in Yenagoa on Wednesday, October 4, during an interactive section with religious leaders and faith-based organisations.

Effanga noted that INEC was ready to conduct a free, fair and credible election and only voters accredited by BVAS would be allowed to vote, Vanguard reported.

“Immediately you are given the ballot paper you can start voting.

“We are in the fourth week of collection of PVCs and it will end on Oct. 11. Those who have not collected their cards should go to INEC office in their local government areas,” he said.

Effanga who urged the stakeholders to advise their candidates to be peaceful hinted further that 16 political parties had fielded candidates for the election, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

