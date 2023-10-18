The war of words between a former APC member, Babachir Lawal, and the party has continued

Lawal had earlier attacked the ruling party and sided with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)

Following the APC's critical response on Tuesday night, October 17, Lawal launched a fresh scathing attack on his former party

FCT, Abuja - A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal has claimed that some key allies of President Bola Tinubu have reached out to him following his statement on Tuesday that Obi won the 2023 election.

Lawal, a Christian from Adamawa state, was reacting to a Tuesday night, October 17, statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) wherein its spokesperson, Felix Morka, described him as incapable of rational thought. A Vanguard newspaper report noted Lawal’s response on Wednesday, October 18.

Babachir Lawal has not stopped criticising the APC.

'APC discriminative towards Christians': Lawal

Describing APC as an Islamic party, Lawal insisted that Obi won the last election, saying “the thief knows who stole the item”.

According to him, all that was now left for the party was a change of name. The former Kano governor added that even this may not take long since it already has the “Kadmul Islam”, Abdullahi Ganduje as its national chairman and a Muslim as national secretary (Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru).

Lawal’s statement partly reads:

“When we founded APC way back in 2013/2014, we envisaged it will be a national party that will carry along all the different socio-political and religious tendencies of the nation. In those days, we were careful not to sideline any of the religions or tribes of the country in the composition of the membership and leadership of the party.

“Sadly, APC has now transited into an Islamic Party of Nigeria. All the members of the NWC from the North and some from the South are Muslims. They campaigned on an Islamisation platform and are striving hard to run the government as such but for the resistance of the other religions.

“All that is now left for the party is a change of name, but even this may not take long since it already has the Kadmul Islam as its National Chairman, and a Muslim as National Secretary. The Deputy National Chairman North (who acts in the absence of the Chairman), National Organizing Secretary, National Legal Adviser, and three National Vice Chairmen and more, are Muslims. Good for them.”

APC fires Babachir Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC said Lawal is "a burden unto himself".

According to the party, Lawal, 69, needs counselling.

“Obi won 2023 election” – Ex-SGF, Lawal

Legit.ng also reported that Lawal said Obi won the February 2023 election and not President Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal asserted that available data as aggregated from several independent sources indicated that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second in the election.

