Predictions have begun as Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States prepare for their off-cycle gubernatorial elections on Saturday, November 11

Political pundit and enthusiast Dr Abubakar Sani in a chat with Legit.ng gave his thoughts on what might transpire at the polls

He believes the elections in Kogi and Imo would be the toughest while predicting a landslide victory for the incumbent in Bayelsa

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the off-cycle gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, there have been predictions by political pundits and enthusiasts on who will emerge victorious.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, foremost public affairs commentator, Dr Abubakar Sani, giving his take on the coming elections slated for Saturday, November 11.

He stated he was more worried about the gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Imo State.

While reflecting on the possibilities that might occur during the gubernatorial polls in Imo state, he stated that "some people in the Southeast refer to the incumbent governor (Hope Uzodimma) as Supreme Court Governor, and they say he is an illegitimate governor."

He predicted that there are collaborative schemes underground to unseat Governor Uzodimma through the ballot, but he said:

"I strongly believe the incumbent will not allow this to happen."

Meanwhile, he stated it would be a different ball game in Kogi state as the election tends to be contested keenly.

He said the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, is shaky due to the growing popularity of the opposition candidate, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

APC to face litmus test in Kogi polls - Dr Sani

Dr Sani also predicted that the election in Kogi might be marred by electoral violence due to the state's long history in such matters.

He said:

"Kogi State has always witnessed violence during elections, and with the way Murtala Ajaka of the SDP is becoming popular by the day, I don't think Ododo of the APC will find it easy to win the elections.

"Therefore, I see Murtala of the SDP winning the election and the APC doing everything to stop it."

When asked about the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, he said:

"I see the incumbent winning the elections again, except if the APC in the state gets more united before the elections."

INEC promises to upload Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship election results on IReV

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed means of transmitting results in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said election results will be uploaded on its Result Viewing Portal, IReV.

Yakubu urged members of the public to disregard the report that INEC will transmit election results manually in Bayelsa state.

