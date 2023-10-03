Chicago State University (CSU) has obeyed a court order by releasing the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who requested Tinubu's academic records has yet to react to it

Atiku's spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, has also failed to comment on CSU releasing Tinubu's record when contacted

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is yet to react after Chicago State University (CSU) released the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku had requested for the academic records of President Tinubu to back his allegation of forgery of the CSU certificate.

Atiku yet to comment as Chicago State University releases Tinubu's record

This was in line with the rulings made by Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the U.S. District Court.

Atiku silent as CSU releases documents

As reported by Daily Trust, Atiku’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, did not reply to a text message sent to him and failed to get back to the media house after promising to do so after he was contacted on Monday, October 2.

Tinubu's academic records: List of documents Chicago State University released to Atiku

CSU produced four sets of documents copies to Atiku on Monday, October 2 in line with a court order in the United States.

The documents were after Atiku filed a petition requesting President Tinubu's academic records at the university.

Festus Keyamo reacts as Chicago University releases Tinubu’s records

Festus Keyamo, the aviation and aerospace development minister, urged Atiku to tender an unreserved apology to President Tinubu and Nigerians.

Keyamo in a series of posts shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), described Atiku's efforts as futile.

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, gave a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji had sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

CSU Certificate saga: Obi knocks Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer, criticised President Tinubu for trying to block access to his academic records at the CSU.

In a satirical tone, the former governor of Anambra state was seen in a video shared by Omokri, saying that his academic records can be verified online.

