A woman living abroad has impressed netizens after handling a great task which nobody believed she could handle

The lady singlehandedly purchased cement and other materials to fix tiles at her apartment and build a wall

Social media users who watched the clip reacted massively to the video with many praising her hardworking nature

A beautiful woman has received accolades from netizens on social media after sharing a video of the wall she built.

The lady who got an idea in her head on how her dream home should look like, decided to bring her vision into reality.

Lady buys cement, builds wall, fixes tiles

A video shared by the hardworking woman identified as Karine Karrington showed when the cement and other materials arrived for the work.

After getting the materials, she began by mixing the cement and gently fixing the tiles in the compound.

She subsequently began to build a wall by adding blocks together and joining them with cement and sand.

A video showed her dressed up in a work outfit and looking so energetic while carrying out the job for herself.

Reactions as lady builds wall at home

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok were left in awe over her ability to carry out the task like a professional.

@Bluemogganer said:

"So far so good. It looks nice and straight. Take your Time and get the result you want. Doesn't matter if it takes a week or a month. If it looks good at the end, it's a job well done."

@kev1n19855 wrote:

"Looks great, I wouldn't build it much higher though as a single course as it may be unstable."

@MR. LIONHEART LUXURIOUS said:

"Don't forget to drop me ur resume! I need you on my construction team. You are doing well!!!"

@lbidamfcmpt reacted:

"I love your videos, can't wait to see the finished work but please take your time and try not to be stressed."

@whip commented:

"For a first time is pretty nice next time best to pore a foundation level it off the concrete bridge keep the morta lines uniform will make it more sturdy long run then a flex and sag in a year or two."

@Bailey added:

"Been watching u a while do your pathway too. Your doing a amazing job well done. Ignore haters keep doing you."

Watch the video below:

Lady builds small house for herself

