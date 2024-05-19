Nigerian singer Oritsefemi is once again in the news over his crashed marriage with his ex-wife, Nabila Fash

In a viral clip from his interview with Chude Jideonwo, the music star claimed that he had never intended to marry Nabila

Oritsefemi claimed that it was former actress Caroline Hutchings formerly known as Danjuma who pushed for the marriage among other things

Nigerian singer Abiodun Majemite Ekele aka Oritsefemi has made headlines for the umpteenth time after speaking about his broken marriage with ex-wife, Nabila Fash.

The music star was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show when he spoke on how his marriage with Nabila came to be in the first place.

Fans react as Oritsefemi claims Caroline Hutchings made him marry his ex-wife. Photos: @oritsefemi, @nabila.fash, @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

According to Oritsefemi, it was never his intention to marry his ex-wife but he did all thanks to her friend and former actress, Caroline Hutchings.

The singer said that Caroline was the one who told Nabila that she had gotten married to one of Davido’s late friends, Tagbo, in court and that she should do the same with him because she could see that he had a bright future ahead of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, Oritsefemi went on to claim that Nabila was the one who asked him to marry her and since she had suffered several miscarriages during their relationship and they had been through a lot, he finally agreed for them to get married.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Oritsefemi spills tea on ex-wife

Oritsefemi’s claims about how he got pushed to marry his ex-wife because of Caroline Danjuma as well as the disclosure that the former actress was legally married to the late Tagbo, sparked reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Timibold:

“May we never have former partners who will spill unnecessary beans about us did he just release a new song and he wants the song to trend .”

Oluoluwaseyi:

“But the wife too spilled on Daddy Freeze live nau, abeg let him talk.”

Liveluvejess:

“The real basket mouth .”

mokya_scents:

“And so if she married him nko? Nabila made a mistake marrying this guy .”

dear_abies:

“This information is too much.”

Adetomywa_giwa:

“This is what happens when you marry someone you should have only said Hi to and move, I blame her for marrying him, Becos this is beyond embarrassing ‍♀️.”

Gidigirlshub:

“But you were constantly begging her not to leave you I remember the drama that ensued online after you brought another woman home while she was at work....Oga stop capping evidence dey.”

Ugos_nwokolo:

“How can a grown man say he was forced to make a decision as imperative as choosing your life partner? Hmmmm.”

simplyoto:

“Marrying an illiterate is one thing I'll never try.”

Stteffanneeeziashi:

“Did he say he is a rough diamond? mans king of delulu .”

asa_pretty1:

“Na ur ex wife I blame she's way out of ur league I'm glad de marriage has crashed not like I'm very happy but actually happy for her.”

Oritsefemi's wife narrates struggles

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's estranged wife, Nabila Fash, was emotional as she narrated her ordeal and the things she struggled with while married to the singer.

During an extended Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Nabila noted that she became someone else in her marriage as she reached a point of pain that she could no longer control.

She recounted a day she got a call while she was at her office that her husband was with a mystery woman in their home, and she felt terrible about what happened.

Source: Legit.ng