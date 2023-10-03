Atiku Abubakar's request at the US court has finally been granted by the Chicago State University

This is as the CSU on Monday evening granted Atiku access to President Bola Tinubu's academic records from the institution

However, Festus Keyamo described Atiku's efforts as a fruitless exercise and urged him to apologise to Tinubu and Nigerians

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has urged Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, to tender an unreserved apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerians.

Recall that the Chicago State University (CSU) on Monday, October 2nd, released Tinubu's academic records at the request of Atiku.

Legit.ng reported that the move by the CSU was in line with the order by the Illinois United States (U.S.) court, The Cable reported.

Reacting to the development, Keyamo in a series of posts shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), described Atiku's efforts as futile.

He noted that Atiku's loss at the February 25 presidential election, "hurt him deeply more than all his previous losses put together".'

The minister, however, urged the former vice president of Nigeria to accept his fate and retire to his peaceful abode.

Keyamo tweeted:

"From the responses by Chicago State University, ATIKU’s journey to Chicago and back has been a journey to nowhere, a fruitless exercise and an odyssey in self-humiliation. President Tinubu and Nigerians deserve an unreserved apology from him."

"It is now obvious that the loss of ATIKU Abubakar at the last polls hurt him deeply more than all his previous losses put together; it has since sent him spinning like a drunkard, lashing out to hold on to every single straw that resembles a lifeline. This is bad for his health; he should accept that this game is over (as the Chicago State University responses have shown) and retire peacefully to his famed abode. Those around him have a role to play in this," the minister stressed.

Nigerians react as Keyamo blasts Atiku

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Keyamo's X page and reacted to the development.

@DunTos16 tweeted:

"Festus, propaganda won’t work! The whole world knows the truth."

@GNzowo tweeted:

"Why do they keep lying?

@CosagieSaint tweeted:

"Senior Advocate of Nonsense, which apology? Your fraudulent boss needs to resign and apologise to Nigerians and Africa for the shame and embarrassment he brought on us. Shameless you."

@addel_cares tweeted:

"I wonder the kind of school you all went to that resulted in becoming a lawyer."

@al_amin418 tweeted:

"No surprises here. Cry more obedient."

