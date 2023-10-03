The SDP Presidential Candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has reacted to the release of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku Abubakar

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has revealed the kind of fever he will not catch after Chicago State University (CSU) released President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku Abubakar.

Adebayo said there are different kinds of fever and as an opposition member he has caught subsidy removal, naira devaluation, corruption fever etc,

"Chicago certificate fever" will never catch me - Adebayo

In a post shared via his X handle (formerly Twitter) @Pres_Adebayo, he said the fever he will not catch is the Chicago certificate fever.

According to Adebayo, he said the Chicago certificate fever is artificial.

“Fela Anikulapo sang that "different different fevers na im dey". As opposition, I have caught subsidy removal fever, Naira devaluation fever, unemployment fever, poverty fever, insecurity fever, corruption fever. But I will never catch Chicago certificate fever. It is artificial.”

