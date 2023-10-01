Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has been seen making a satirical comment about President Bola Tinubu's academic record at the Chicago State University (CSU).

In a tweet, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, shared a video of the former governor talking about how his academic records are available to all Nigerians, adding that his Alma Mata can give his transcript.

"In the video, Obi said: My name is Peter Obi. I am from this town. I went to this primary school, this secondary school, this university."

The audience was heard laughing, and he then said:

"I don't need to put an injunction for you not to see it. Go and tell them in Nsuka. They will give you my transcript."

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react to the video. See some of their reactions below:

A netizen with the name, @sunnshyn01, said:

"Sorry, but I do not see an atom of mockery. All I see is a message being passed."

Amaka Agbara said:

"Please, where is the mockery here? Somebody that just stated a fact."

Oyela opined that:

"Thank God for Tinubu, that lets us understand that Education is a fraud and waste of time in Nigeria before you hold public office. Doesn’t mean you can be a Nigerian before you become a Nigeria president."

Bigjoe recalled that Atiku has been granted access to Tinubu's academic record as the Chicago State University. He said:

"Atiku just won the case to release Chicago certificate, what’s your thought on that leave Peter."

Sultan said:

"We’ve heard him loud and clear but he will never be Nigeria’s President, he should thank God for life, this time last year did he think he will be this popular?"

Source: Legit.ng