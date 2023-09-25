Reno Omokri said a classmate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Chicago State University has come out

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, has given a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji, has sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

Tinubu’s course mate at Chicago University swears affidavit

The supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed this via his X handle (formerly Twitter) @renoomokri, on Monday, September 25.

He urged the media to reach out to Adeniji rather than relying on speculation.

“A man, Olajide Adeniji, has deposed to an affidavit in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, and tendered at the Northern District of Illinois Court in Chicago, swearing that he was a classmate of President Bola Tinubu at Chicago State University.

“Rather than speculation, the media can track him down. I have highlighted him in red in the 1979 yearbook from @ChicagoState University.

Why Atiku is after Tinubu's academic record at Chicago University

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP and its flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election have continued to express confidence in unveiling the alleged secret behind the certificate of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Don Pedro Obaseki, the Director of Research and Documentation of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, said Atiku is digging into the academic records of President Bola Tinubu so that he can expose the alleged identity fraud behind the president's record.

The PDP chieftain commented while participating in a Zoom conference hosted by a London-based psychologist, Prof. Gold Emmanuel, on Monday, September 25.

Chicago University agrees to release Tinubu's credentials

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu's tenure may be cut short as Nigerian leader as the Chicago State University has agreed to release his academic records to court.

However, the university said it would only do so once it fully understands the development between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

The Chicago State University reiterated that Tinubu graduated from the institution, clearing the controversies on the president's educational qualification.

