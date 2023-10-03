Lawyers of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are reportedly inspecting the documents released by Chicago State University (CSU)

The former vice president's legal team is expected to make them public later today (Tuesday, October 3)

The American university released some documents to Atiku on Monday, October 2, following a court ruling

United States, Chicago - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his legal team have reportedly not given up after Chicago State University (CSU) released the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

CSU released Tinubu’s document to Atiku on Monday, October 2, in compliance with the order of a United States District Court in the Northern District of Illinois.

Atiku’s lawyers inspecting CSU documents Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku’s lawyers inspect CSU documents

According to SaharaReporters, Atiku’s lawyers are currently studying the four sets of documents released by CSU.

The former vice president's legal team could make them public later in the day (Tuesday, October 3)

Atiku silent as Chicago State University releases Tinubu’s records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku is yet to react after CSU released the academic records of President Tinubu on Monday, October 2

The PDP candidate had requested for the academic records of President Tinubu to back his allegation of forgery of the CSU certificate.

Festus Keyamo reacts as Chicago University releases Tinubu’s records

Festus Keyamo, the aviation and aerospace development minister, urged Atiku to tender an unreserved apology to President Tinubu and Nigerians.

Keyamo in a series of posts shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), described Atiku's efforts as futile.

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, gave a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji had sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

CSU Certificate saga: Obi knocks Tinubu

The Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, criticised President Tinubu for trying to block access to his academic records at the CSU.

In a satirical tone, the former governor of Anambra state was seen in a video shared by Omokri, saying that his academic records can be verified online.

Source: Legit.ng