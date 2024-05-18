Leke, Pastor Adeboye's son, has opened up about his love life before he settled down with his wife, Titilope Rachel

In his podcast, he revealed to the son of Bishop Oyedepo, Isaac, his guest, that he used to crush on his sister but unfortunately, the sister wasn't looking his way

The son of the RCCG leader also narrated how he finally hooked and married Titilope Rachel Adeboye, and adhered strictly to the rules of the church

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed that he once had a crush on Love Oyedepo, the daughter of the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Leke Adeboye told Isaac Oyedepo that he once had a crush on his sister. The video of their conversation has gone viral and excited many. Photo credit: Leke Adeboye, Isaac Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, May 18, Leke made this revelation in a 47-minute-long podcast, “Confession Box,” hosted by himself, and uploaded on the YouTube channel on Friday, May 17.

Adeboye's son speaks on past love life

Meanwhile, his guest on the podcast interview was Love’s brother and son of Bishop Oyedepo, Isaac.

Leke Adeboye also recounted proposing to his wife without a ring, adhering to the rules of RCCG.

He shared that he read a scroll to her, promising she would never regret marrying him.

Speaking with Isaac, Leke said:

“I used to have a crush on your sister, Love, but she was crushing on my brother.”

Who is Pastor Leke Adeboye?

According to The Punch, Leke Adeboye married Titilope Rachel Adeboye in 2011, and they are blessed with four children.

As the youngest child of Enoch and Folu Adeboye, Leke serves as an assistant pastor at the RCCG and also works as the senior personal assistant to his father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Love Oyedepo, is married to Pastor Stephen Ogah, an associate Pastor at the Faith Tabernacle Canaanland, Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Watch the podcast below:

Bishop Oyedepo warns Yahoo boys

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Bishop David Oyedepo, said the life of internet fraudsters popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” will end in destruction.

Oyedepo warned “Yahoo Boys” to stop defrauding people as they have a tainted future.

The popular man of God advised youths to live within the ambit of the law. He stated this while ministering at a service in Canaanland, Ota in Ogun state on Sunday, April 28.

Source: Legit.ng