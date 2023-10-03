Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has received the academic records of President Bola Tinubu

Chicago, United States - The Chicago State University (CSU) has released the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The documents were released on Monday, October 2 in line with a court order in the United States.

Chicago State University releases Tinubu's records to Atiku Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku had requested the documents to back his allegation of forgery of the CSU certificate against President Tinubu, Premium Times reported.

List of documents CSU released to Atiku

The American university produced four sets of documents copies to Atiku.

1. The university produced seven different certificates for the Bachelor of Science degree it issued in 1979.

2. The university also handed to Atiku’s team, documents relating to Mr Tinubu certified by an official of CSU, Jamar C. Orr, a lawyer.

3. The university also produced copies of three other diploma certificates issued to other students other than Tinubu in 1979

4. The university said it was unable to locate “a copy of the original diploma it prepared for Mr Tinubu in 1979” as requested by Atiku.

