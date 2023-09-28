APC chieftain has revealed the reason behind Atiku Abubakar's move against Bola Tinubu at the US court

The Oyo APC spokesperson accused the PDP of using Tinubu's certificate to get relevance in the nation's polity

Mr. Wasiu Olawale Sadare, however, urged the leadership of the opposition party to get busy with important matters as he maintained Tinubu will defeat Atiku at the US court

Oyo state, Ibadan - The spokesman of the Oyo state All Progressives Congress (APC), Wasiu Olawale Sadare, has cleared the air regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's certificate battle at the United States Of America (USA) court.

Sadare hinted that Atiku will lose his case against Tinubu at the US court because the presidential hopeful is just wasting his time.

Strong APC chieftain reveals Tinubu will defeat Atiku at the US court. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Recall that on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal upheld Tinubu's February 25 election victory and declared him the duly elected president of Nigeria.

The court dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), challenging Tinubu's, noting it lacked merit.

Reacting, Atiku and Obi vowed to seek justice, they both headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the tribunal's judgement that favored Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling APC.

Going forward, Atiku intensified his legal efforts, headed to the District Court of Northern Illinois, Eastern Division and requested an order to get the Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records to him.

In a swift move, Tinubu filed a more detailed objection seeking to convince the court to reverse the order outright and block CSU from releasing his academic records to his rival Atiku.

Speaking on the development, Sadare, in a chat with Legit.ng, on Tuesday, September 26, said Atiku's case against Tinubu at the US court is a way the PDP is trying to gain relevance in the polity.

According to Sadare, the issue around Tinubu's certificate is "mere propaganda" in the hands of the opposition party.

He opined thus:

"The issue around President Tinubu's certificate has been proved to be a mere instrument of noise pollution in the hand of the opposition. Each time it is raised, those behind it get disillusioned but they keep bringing it up because they feel that is the only way they could be relevant in the polity."

Mr Sadare however urged the PDP and its presidential candidate to focus on reasonable matters, going forward.

"It is time those busy bodies were told in clear terms to get serious and find something reasonable to do with their time," he urged.

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, gave a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji had sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

APC spokesperson reveals Peter Obi, Atiku's fate at Supreme Court: “No genuine case”

Earlier, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the case filed by Atiku and Peter Obi, against Bola Tinubu's victory.

Sadare disclosed that Atiku and Obi have no genuine case against Tinubu.

According to him, the presidential hopefuls are only in court to get more support; hence, Tinubu will defeat them.

