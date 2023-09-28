Atiku Abubakar is giving President Bola Tinubu a hot chase in his quest to expose some of his top secrets

President Tinubu, since his inauguration, has been facing questionable allegations over his academic identity

Currently, Tinubu is being held by the ribs with the strong allegations against him by Atiku

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has intensified his bold quest to unseat Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

The PDP flagbearer had a bad outing at the presidential election petition court (PECP), where his APC counterpart got a favourable judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

President Bola Tinubu is facing legitimacy allegations over his academic records at the Chicago State University. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Meanwhile, Atiku has one last chance to land the killer uppercut at the Supreme Court in a legal battle that might go down the wire.

Just like in the “Battle of the Bastards” of the Game of Thrones series in season 6, episode 9, Atiku might pull a “John Snow” against Tinubu, who might become the “Ramsey Bolton” in this legal war.

What is at stake for Tinubu

Atiku currently holds Tinubu by his gullet with allegations levelled against him.

The ongoing controversy over Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University (CSU), Illinois, may prove pivotal to Atiku securing the most significant victory in Nigeria’s judicial history.

Recently, Atiku got a favourable verdict from a US court ordering CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records to the former vice president within 48 hours.

The verdict proved to be a turning point for Atiku’s quest to unravel the secret behind Tinubu’s academic records and expose him at the Supreme Court in Nigeria.

There are speculations that the certificate Tinubu is parading might belong to a woman whose whereabouts are unknown.

Don Pedro Obaseki, the Director of Research and Documentation of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, said:

"Nigerians will be more demoralised that the owner of the certificate that President Tinubu is parading is a woman. We already know it as a fact, but we are seeking the release of the documents officially by CSU.”

CSU: Tinubu’s appeal to block Atiku’s request

Meanwhile, Tinubu, through his legal representative, has filed an appeal to block the release of his academic certificate to Atiku.

On September 21, Tinubu filed a motion seeking to extend the deadline and stay the execution of the magistrate’s order on several grounds.

In the fresh appeal filed on Monday, September 25, Tinubu claimed that Atiku did not meet the jurisdictional requirement for the court to grant the reliefs he sought.

This move raises eyebrows and ignites the question, “What is Tinubu hiding?”

CSU certificate saga: How US law protects Tinubu’s academic record privacy, APC chieftain explains

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the ruling APC has cleared the air regarding the legality of Bola Tinubu’s certificate in the United States of America.

The southeast chieftain revealed that the US law protects the privacy of President Tinubu’s academic records.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has intensified his legal efforts to block the Chicago State University from releasing his academic records to Atiku Abubakar.

