Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his Labour Party counterpart Peter Obi, are both challenging the election of Bola Tinubu

They headed to the final court after rejecting the outcome of the tribunal judgement that upheld the election victory of Tinubu held on February

Reacting to the development, Oyo APC spokesman, Wasiu Olawale Sadare disclosed that Atiku and Obi have no case at the final court hence the judgement is predictable

Oyo state, Ibadan - Wasiu Olawale Sadare, the spokesman of the Oyo state All Progressives Congress (APC), has predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the case filed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu's victory.

APC chieftain says Atiku and Peter Obi will be defeated at the Supreme Court and Tinubu will retain the people's mandate. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, (PEPT) upheld Tinubu's February 25 election victory and declared him the duly elected president of Nigeria.

But Atiku and Obi vowed to appeal the outcome of the suits at the apex court and the dismissal of their petitions against Tinubu.

APC chieftain reveals how Tinubu will defeat Atiku, Obi at Supreme Court

Speaking on the development, Mr Sadare in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, September 16, disclosed that Atiku and Obi have no genuine case against Tinubu.

According to him, the presidential hopefuls are only in court to get more support hence, Tinubu will defeat them.

"Both Atiku and Peter Obi have no genuine case. They are in court only to retain the support of few people who are in their camp.

"Very soon, the Supreme Court will lay everything to rest and it would be clear to them that Tinubu is the rightful owner of the mandate he is enjoying," Mr Sadare stated.

"Focus on 2027", Iginla tells Atiku, Obi

In a related development, the founder of the Champions Royal Assembly Ministry, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has predicted the defeat of opposition candidates, Obi and Atiku Abubakar, at the Supreme Court.

While addressing his church members recently, Joshua said God showed him that Obi and Atiku would lose at the Supreme Court.

“If you go to the Supreme Court, after everything, you are still going to get the same thing that you have now. That is it. I know you will attack me. If I were them, I would spend my time preparing for 2027," he said.

APC spokesperson reveals how Ganduje can resolve party's crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reacted to the emergence of the former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the party's new national chairman.

Wasiu Olawale Sadare, in a chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, August 5, described the appointment as a wise choice by the party.

According to Sadare, the former governor has all it takes to take on the position considering his eight-year record of good performance and service to the good people of Kano state.

Source: Legit.ng