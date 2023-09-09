Supporters of Peter Obi and the Labour Party known as Obidients have been urged to keep hope alive despite the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal

Peter Obi gave this charge on Saturday, September 9, noting that giving up is not an option at this critical time

Obi acknowledged his supporters' resilience and persistence in resisting the dictates of forces who do not want a new Nigeria

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 general election, has urged his supporters (Obidients) to keep hope alive amid the judgement of the presidential election petition court.

On Saturday morning, September 9, the former Anambra State governor stated, via his social media account, that all hope is not lost and that the quest for a better Nigeria has just begun.

Peter Obi will head to the Supreme Court to challenge the tribunal's verdict. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Kola Suliamon

He wrote:

"Today, I want to personally reach out and encourage you all to keep hope alive. Considering the challenges that lie ahead of us as a movement, despair is not an option. Nothing good in life comes easy.

"Throughout history, positive changes come only with sacrifices, perseverance, resilience and fluctuating fortunes.

"Right from the onset of our journey, I told you all that the journey upon which we were about to embark was not a short sprint, but a long and tough marathon. It was always going to be difficult, painful and excruciating."

Peter Obi hails resilient spirit of Obidients

Obi charged Obidients not to succumb to the dictates of forces who will do anything at all costs to resist positive change and transformation.

He said he was inspired by the ability of the Obidients to resist the odds placed in their way.

Obi wrote:

"In such a short space of time, we have persevered to get to the point where we cannot be ignored any longer. Therefore, I urge you to abide and never think of giving up."

He assured his supporters that the tribunal's outcome has recharged his zeal and commitment to build a new Nigeria.

The LP presidential bannerman said:

"I assure you that we shall persist with even greater determination and zeal until we get to our destination. Nigeria must belong to all Nigerians and not to a select few."

Tribunal Judgment: “Judiciary must repair its reputation”, analyst gives reason

Following the final declaration of the presidential election petition tribunal in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians have been urged to support his government.

This call was made by a public affairs analyst, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Sani, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

He also appealed to the judiciary to put its house in order and avoid giving the impression that it runs a cash-and-carry justice delivery system.

