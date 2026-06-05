Regina Daniels has shared a video showing how her father celebrated his birthday after the family reconciled during her marriage crisis

Last year, when the actress’s brother was detained during the height of Regina Daniels’ marriage crisis, her father also reconciled with his wife

The video warmed the hearts of many who saw it, as they praised her for taking good care of her father

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a plush video showing how she celebrated her father’s birthday in grand style.

The actress had reconciled with her father and revealed that her mother had also reconciled with her elder brother, who was previously detained.

Reactiosn as Regina Daniels surprises dad with SUV, bundle of cash on birthday. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, her mother was seen alongside her father as they presented a brand-new SUV that the actress had gifted him for his birthday.

The car was decorated with a red ribbon as guests gathered to celebrate with the family.

She also placed a bundle of cash in the box that contained the car key, while her elated father brought it out amid excitement.

Regina Daniels video calls her father

In the recording, Rita Daniels, Regina’s mother, video-called her daughter to wish her father a happy birthday. She told her that she had done what she asked her to do, while the actress was heard singing a happy birthday song for her father.

Regina Daniels’ mother and father hugged several times as onlookers watched in admiration.

Fans pray for Regina Daniels over surprises for Dad with SUV, bundle of cash on birthday. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, Regina wished her father a happy birthday and prayed for his long life. She also asked God to protect him and expressed how proud she is to be his daughter.

The mother of two also appreciated her mother for adding colour to her father’s special day.

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ video

Reacting, fans were impressed by what the actress did for her father. They praised her and prayed that her children would also take care of her the way she cares for her parents.

Others expressed admiration for the family and marvelled at how they came together after the challenges they faced during the actress’s marriage crisis.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Here are comments below:

@vivyan.gabriel reacted:

"You made Daddy extremely happy that he cried and had to keep the glasses on through it all, you’re the best Gee, the absolute best."

@barbie_pink_21 said:

"Dear Regina, Your Own Children Will Take Care Of You Too.... You're a Blessing To Your Generation."

@ifediora_joyce shared:

"Family before everything, according to your bro. This is beautiful."

@bensonokonkwo_official_ wrote:

"So beautiful to watch. Happy birthday sir."

@prof_tabitha commented:

"Mummy take hug first na,..so beautiful."

@themelano reacted:

"Love the way! The family united. Family over everything."

Regina Daniels' husband showers her with praises

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on Regina Daniels for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, and the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife gave him the needed support to grace the event.

Source: Legit.ng