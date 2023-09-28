The election victory of Bola Tinubu has proven to be a major issue threatening his current position as president of Nigeria

Whilst Atiku has filed a fresh suit against Tinubu at the US court, the APM has also filed a 10-ground appeal against Tinubu's victory at the Supreme Court

The opposition party in its fresh sui has urged the final court to sack Tinubu as president citing major reasons

Abuja, Nigeria - The access to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's academic records and his election victory, is a major development threatening his position in the country at the moment.

APM called for Tinubu's sack after Atiku and Peter Obi filed a fresh suit against the president at the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV on Thursday, September 28, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) recently filed 10 grounds of Appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), asking that the victory of Tinubu, be nullified.

Recall that the tribunal dismissed all petitions challenging Tinubu's February 25 election victory and upheld him as the duly elected president of Nigeria.

Atiku, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi and the APM vowed to appeal the tribunal's judgment.

Atiku went further to the court in the United States, the District Court of Northern Illinois, Eastern Division and requested an order to get the Chicago State University to release Tinubu's academic records to him.

Why the Supreme Court should sack Tinubu, APM speaks, gives reason

In its recent move, the notice of appeal filed by the APM's new counsel Chukwuma – Machukwu Ume, the APM is asking the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) for its numerous errors in law.

It said that sections 131 and 142 (1) of the 1999 Constitution are inextricably linked and neither can be confined as a pre-election matter, as these qualifications are conditions precedent to, for being elected into the office of President, The Daily Independent newspaper report added.O.

The appellant’s petition was not one founded solely on nomination, but primarily that President Tinubu contested the presidential election without a lawful running mate.

The party added that the withdrawal of Ibrahim Kabir Masari and the expiry of the 14 days permissible for changing, withdrawing, or dead candidates under Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, made Tinubu’s election and return, invalid.

Read the full demand APM presented to the Supreme Court and it's 10-ground appeal, asking the apex court to nullify Tinubu's victory here and here:

Certificate Saga: Atiku files fresh suit against Tinubu in US

Earlier, the legal team of Atiku Abubakar filed another motion to challenge the plea of President Bola Tinubu in the United States (US) court.

According to The Punch, the plea to Tinubu that the Chicago State University (CSU) should not release his academic records.

Phrank Shaibu, a special adviser to the former vice president on public communication, said that the legal team had only 48 hours to respond to the motion filed by President Tinubu in the US Court.

APC spokesperson reveals Peter Obi, Atiku's fate at Supreme Court: “No genuine case”

Earlier, Oyo APC spokesperson, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, predicted the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement in the case filed by Atiku and Peter Obi, against Bola Tinubu's victory.

Sadare disclosed that Atiku and Obi have no genuine case against Tinubu.

According to him, the presidential hopefuls are only in court to get more support; hence, Tinubu will defeat them.

