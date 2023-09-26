The court issue surrounding Bola Tinubu's February 25 presidential election victory is far from over

This is as Atiku Abubakar opened a fresh challenge regarding Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

Tinubu who has identified the challenges he might face following Atiku's move at the US court, has quickly filed a fresh appeal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has filed an appeal against an order of a court in the United States of America directing Chicago State University (CSU) to release his academic records to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu has filed a fresh appeal to delay the release of his CSU certificate to Atiku. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Atiku had approached the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago, seeking to compel the university to grant his request on the grounds that the documents would strengthen his suit challenging Tinubu's electoral victory.

On September 19, Jeffery Giolvert a US magistrate judge, granted the request and ordered CSU to release Tinubu's academic records within 48 hours.

However, on September 21, Tinubu filed a motion seeking to extend the deadline and stay the execution of the magistrate's order on several grounds.

In the fresh appeal filed on Monday, September 25, Tinubu claimed that Atiku did not meet the jurisdictional requirement for the court to grant the reliefs he sought.

Tinubu notes that contrary to the PDP's claim that the document sought would support his suit challenging the presidential election, the applicant (Atiku) cannot use the academic records before the Supreme Court in Nigeria, The Cable reported.

The president further asserted that the magistrate erred when he concluded that Atiku'a applications met the jurisdictional requirements.

Tinubu’s coursemate at Chicago University swears affidavit that he knows him, Reno Omokri reveals

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, has given a fresh update concerning the authenticity of the certificate of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

Omokri said a Nigerian man identified as Olajide Adeniji, has sworn an affidavit that he was a classmate of President Tinubu at Chicago State University.

Why Atiku is after Tinubu's academic record at Chicago University

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP and its flagbearer in the February 25 presidential election have continued to express confidence in unveiling the alleged secret behind the certificate of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Don Pedro Obaseki, the Director of Research and Documentation of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, said Atiku is digging into the academic records of President Bola Tinubu so that he can expose the alleged identity fraud behind the president's record.

Chicago University agrees to release Tinubu's credentials

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu's tenure may be cut short as Nigerian leader as the Chicago State University has agreed to release his academic records to court.

However, the university said it would only do so once it fully understands the development between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election.

