The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost a prominent politician, Mike Onolememen in Edo state

The former minister of Works resigned from the main opposition party on Monday, September 2023

In his resignation letter, Onolememen cited the “protracted conflict” in the PDP as the reason for dumping the party

Edo state, Benin City - Former minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was contained in a letter sent to the PDP chairman in Edo state, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi on Monday, September 25, 2023, Leadership reported.

Former works minister, Mike Onolememen resigns from PDP

Source: Facebook

Onolememen resigns from PDP

Onolememen explained that he resigned from the PDP due to the protracted conflict in the main opposition party.

The former minister, who has been a PDP member since 1998, however, did not state the party he would join.

According to PM News, Onolememen served as a minister in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The son-in-law of the late Board of Trustee chairman of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, was thought to be a front-line PDP aspirant for the 2024 Edo governorship.

The letter reads in part:

“After carefully analysing the protracted conflict in the party and consulting with relevant stakeholders from my immediate constituency, political associates, friends, and family, my decision was made.

“I want to use the opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of the journey since I joined the Party in 1998.”

