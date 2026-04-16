Nigeria’s African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing a leadership crisis after INEC withdrew recognition of its top officials

With the party’s national convention set for April 14, 2026, and election deadlines fast approaching, the ADC must urgently decide its next steps

From returning to court to mounting public pressure, the opposition party is weighing critical options that could shape its future

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria’s opposition party, is currently stuck in political limbo after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdrew recognition of its leadership.

With the party’s national convention scheduled for April 14, 2026, and deadlines for the 2027 elections fast approaching, the ADC must decide its next move. Here are the four main options on the table.

ADC leadership crisis deepens as INEC withdraws recognition of party officials ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: DavidMark/X

Source: Twitter

Return to court

The Court of Appeal has already ordered the Federal High Court in Abuja to quickly decide who the authentic chairman of the ADC is. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar confirmed that the party’s lawyers have returned to court, expressing confidence in a favourable ruling.

"We are not disturbed by the judgement. We have already returned to the trial court, and we believe the court will decide the case as soon as possible, perhaps even before we begin our congresses," Atiku said.

This legal route could restore stability, but time is short as INEC’s election timetable is already ticking.

Leave the ADC, join another party

Some political observers suggest that ADC leaders could abandon the party and join another platform. However, Atiku dismissed this idea, stressing that the ADC is a carefully built coalition.

Switching parties might solve the leadership crisis but risks wasting years of preparation.

Mount public pressure on INEC

The ADC has launched a strong media campaign, accusing INEC of deliberately frustrating its chances in the 2027 elections. Party spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi alleged that INEC is planting “land mines” to block ADC candidates.

The youth wing has gone further, giving INEC 74 hours to restore David Mark’s name as chairman or face nationwide civic action.

Go ahead with activities

Former ADC chairman Ralph Nwosu argues that the party should ignore INEC and continue its political activities. He insists that government institutions belong to the people, and transparency can be maintained by publishing candidate lists in newspapers and on radio.

“If INEC truly belongs to the Nigerian people, then the ADC will not be deterred. He said that any submissions the party makes, if rejected by INEC, will instead be published across national newspapers and broadcast on radio stations. This way, Nigerians can see that the party is following a transparent process, even if the electoral body refuses to acknowledge it.”

This bold move could keep the ADC visible, but risks disqualification if INEC refuses to accept its candidates.

INEC dispute sparks tension as ADC youth threaten civic action if demands are not met. Photo credit: ADCNig/x

Source: Twitter

5 things to know about Nafiu Bala

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nafiu Bala Gombe has been a recent popular figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), especially around political developments in Gombe State.

His journey has been marked by candidacy, leadership claims, and disputes over party recognition.

Source: Legit.ng